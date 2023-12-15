360 Capital REIT Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:TOT)

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

360 Capital REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 62.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45.

About 360 Capital REIT

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

