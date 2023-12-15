360 Capital REIT Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:TOT)

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.
360 Capital REIT Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 62.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45.
About 360 Capital REIT
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 360 Capital REIT
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- UiPath stock: Breaking Out Amidst Shifting Sentiment
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 stocks getting upgraded ahead of 2024
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Quick list of bargain stocks to end the year
Receive News & Ratings for 360 Capital REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 Capital REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.