IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON IHP opened at GBX 302.86 ($3.80) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 239.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 242.25. IntegraFin has a twelve month low of GBX 208.73 ($2.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 334.85 ($4.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2,460.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.90.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.

