Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.64

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001500 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion and approximately $996.30 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,265.95 or 0.05301765 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00094143 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00026340 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00014478 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015694 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005218 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001911 BTC.
About Cardano
Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,439,975,031 coins and its circulating supply is 35,333,685,388 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “ADAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.