Monero 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $115.01 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $171.76 or 0.00401882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $3.16 billion and $115.01 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,739.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00168064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.61 or 0.00541911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00047766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00116333 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000715 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,371,307 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

