Monero (XMR) Trading 0.9% Lower This Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $3.16 billion and $115.01 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $171.76 or 0.00401882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,739.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00168064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $231.61 or 0.00541911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00047766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00116333 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000715 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,371,307 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

