Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith Acquires 740 Shares

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith bought 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $21,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,954.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $25.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $438.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 29.06%. The company had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 164.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 99.7% during the third quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 134,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 67,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 6.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 185,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSBC shares. Stephens dropped their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

