Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3523 per share on Thursday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of LITP opened at $11.82 on Friday. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $20.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 71,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 23.79% of Sprott Lithium Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

