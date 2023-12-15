Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Plans Dividend of $0.44

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4377 per share on Thursday, December 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SETM opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $96,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF by 4,556.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $962,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,153,000.

About Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

