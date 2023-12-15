iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF) to Issue Dividend of $0.33 on December 20th

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3252 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from iShares USD Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

USBF opened at $84.76 on Friday. iShares USD Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $78.57 and a one year high of $86.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.24.

Institutional Trading of iShares USD Bond Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares USD Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:USBF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 24.38% of iShares USD Bond Factor ETF worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

iShares USD Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares USD Bond Factor ETF (USBF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock USD Bond Factor index. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated Treasurys, securitized fixed income instruments, and high yield or investment grade corporate bonds. The index uses a proprietary factor model that selects bonds based on macroeconomic, quality, and value style factors.

