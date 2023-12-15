iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on December 20th

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1927 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFF stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.