iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO) Declares $0.09 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0859 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of IBTO stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $25.10.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
