iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on December 20th

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0799 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $23.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 525.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 35,157 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,283,000.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

