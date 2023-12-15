iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on December 20th

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2342 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYXF opened at $45.21 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.99 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Free Report) by 486.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,859 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.55% of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

