iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on December 20th

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBTI opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $22.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 168.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

