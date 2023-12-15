iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Announces $0.09 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0915 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IBTE stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $24.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,897,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,909 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,765,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,625,000 after purchasing an additional 62,858 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 491,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,688,000 after buying an additional 48,719 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 46,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

