iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:USIG)

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1816 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

USIG opened at $51.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.01. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $51.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $619,000.

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

