iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on December 20th

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0595 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBTK opened at $19.65 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

