Everscale (EVER) Price Up 57.4% This Week

Everscale (EVER) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. In the last week, Everscale has traded 57.4% higher against the dollar. Everscale has a total market cap of $91.20 million and approximately $14.17 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for $0.0509 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,102,150,376 coins and its circulating supply is 1,790,686,434 coins. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

