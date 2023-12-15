MAGIC Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $222.88 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 15th. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00002033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAGIC has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. MAGIC has a total market cap of $222.88 million and approximately $68.46 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 256,542,094 tokens. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAGIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

