TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81.42 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $356.01 million and $81.42 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00094143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00026340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015694 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005671 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,781,403,546 coins and its circulating supply is 8,973,503,455 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars.

