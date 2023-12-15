CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

