CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Dec 15th, 2023

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBEGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

CubeSmart Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $45.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

