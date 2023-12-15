Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZION. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $45.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

