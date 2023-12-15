Intel Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 264,867 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 47% compared to the typical daily volume of 179,912 call options.

Intel stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

