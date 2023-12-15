Wirtual (WIRTUAL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $348.28

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wirtual has traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wirtual has a market cap of $100.23 million and $348.28 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Wirtual Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. Wirtual’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)”

Wirtual Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wirtual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wirtual should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wirtual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

