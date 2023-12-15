BNB (BNB) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $802.34 Million

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 15th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $249.32 or 0.00583352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $37.82 billion and $802.34 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,695,809 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,695,870.4578374. The last known price of BNB is 250.39554072 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1847 active market(s) with $821,647,483.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
