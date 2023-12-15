Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW) Short Interest Update

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Arbe Robotics Trading Up 4.8 %

Arbe Robotics stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Arbe Robotics has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arbe Robotics stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 89,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Sweden, Germany, Switzerland, the United States, Italy, and Israel. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

