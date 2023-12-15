Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Short Interest Update

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the November 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 784,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Arhaus Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.34. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $326.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 54.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arhaus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $37,307,469.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,277,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,008,585.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Fs Capital Partners Vi, Llc sold 4,446,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $37,307,469.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,277,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,008,585.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,523,389 shares of company stock valued at $38,022,523 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Arhaus by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Arhaus by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at $1,905,000. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARHS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.78.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

