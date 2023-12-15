Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.
NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.
Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 16.2 %
Shares of NOVA stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.18.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.
