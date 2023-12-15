Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVAGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 123,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 16.2 %

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.18.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

