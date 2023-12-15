Insider Selling: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Major Shareholder Sells $324,800.00 in Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,178,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,812,465. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $366.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.25 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 66.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 22.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

