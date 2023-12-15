Analysts Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Price Target at $63.00

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

NYSE:PSN opened at $62.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58. Parsons has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Parsons had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Analysts expect that Parsons will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter worth about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Parsons by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Parsons by 45.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after acquiring an additional 216,326 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

