Robert Keith Warner Sells 14,502 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) Director Robert Keith Warner sold 14,502 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $507,715.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Keith Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Robert Keith Warner sold 5,498 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $192,869.84.

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. RxSight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in RxSight by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RxSight by 413.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

