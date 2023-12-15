Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

RLAY stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.54. Relay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Relay Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,099,000 after purchasing an additional 432,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,003,000 after buying an additional 1,261,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,210,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 52.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,862,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,956 shares during the period. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 5,998,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,342,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

