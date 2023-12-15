AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th.

AppFolio Stock Performance

APPF opened at $180.18 on Friday. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $100.20 and a fifty-two week high of $211.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.00 and its 200 day moving average is $181.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.49 and a beta of 0.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $165.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 25.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in AppFolio by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

