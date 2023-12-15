Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDNNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BDNNY

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $60.59 on Friday. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $92.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

(Get Free Report

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.