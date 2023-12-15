Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of research firms have commented on BRFS. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BRF by 223.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BRF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. BRF has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.09.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. As a group, analysts expect that BRF will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

