Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.89.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $256.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $450,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,787,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,217,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,243,000 after buying an additional 110,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,248,000 after acquiring an additional 345,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3,105.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,375,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after buying an additional 2,301,444 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

