Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAXN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $14.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MAXN opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $298.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.85 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth $59,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the second quarter worth about $91,000.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

