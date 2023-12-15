Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

UL opened at $47.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. Unilever has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 86.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,782 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Unilever by 22.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 15.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

