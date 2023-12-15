Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Unilever from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Unilever from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 86.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,782 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Unilever by 22.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 15.7% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
