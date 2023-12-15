CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CORR opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 8.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

