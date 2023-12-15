Brokerages Set GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Target Price at C$46.42

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.42.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GDI shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$37.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$35.17 and a 1 year high of C$49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$546.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.96.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$616.10 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.546473 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

