UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Receives $177.00 Average PT from Brokerages

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.00.

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $184.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.58. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $150.50 and a 1-year high of $205.59. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.79.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. UniFirst had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 23.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total value of $1,044,112.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,054.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 52.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UniFirst

)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

