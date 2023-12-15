Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Receives C$0.88 Average PT from Analysts

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$0.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QUIS. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners dropped their target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Stock Performance

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

CVE QUIS opened at C$0.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.99. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.24 and a 52-week high of C$0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

