Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Citigroup

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Get Vontier alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vontier

Vontier Stock Up 2.8 %

VNT stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. Vontier has a twelve month low of $18.13 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vontier by 1,985.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,095.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.