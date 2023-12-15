Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $30.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Range Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Range Resources by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

