RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered RPT Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RPT Realty

RPT Realty Price Performance

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $13.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 109.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPT Realty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RPT Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,659,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,629,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,016,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,964,000 after buying an additional 210,624 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,582,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,108,000 after buying an additional 105,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,650,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,826,000 after buying an additional 42,814 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after buying an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPT Realty

(Get Free Report)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.