LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Cut to $108.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LYB. Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of LYB opened at $94.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

