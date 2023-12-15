CIBC Analysts Give Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) a $25.00 Price Target

CIBC set a $25.00 price objective on Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 7.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,990,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $593,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,867 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $576,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 41.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,329 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,166,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,246,000 after purchasing an additional 197,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 237,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

