StockNews.com Downgrades IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet cut IMAX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.43.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.67 million, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.16 million. Analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the first quarter worth approximately $11,180,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,101,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 16.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 431,231 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 172.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after purchasing an additional 388,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after purchasing an additional 385,912 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

