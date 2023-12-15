Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Citigroup

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Mirion Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:MIR opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.75. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.
Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 30.62%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies
About Mirion Technologies
Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mirion Technologies
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 home improvement stocks to renovate your portfolio
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- What is consumer discretionary?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Jabil, Inc. manufactures value for shareholders
Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.