Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Citigroup

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:MIR opened at $10.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.75. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 30.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 501,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

