StockNews.com Lowers HP (NYSE:HPQ) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.90.

HP Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $30.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44. HP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,333,730 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $35,743,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,662,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,746,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,333,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $35,743,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,662,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,746,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,666,568 shares of company stock valued at $279,521,351. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of HP by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 126,205 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in HP by 1.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,627,893 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $118,937,000 after acquiring an additional 46,884 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of HP by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 196,124 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth $3,881,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

